Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

This week at Uncrate: We contemplate travelling to the Tokyo Motor Show to steal a Honda CR-Z, carry our meager stacks of cash in some DB Clay Version 3 Wallets, and straighten out our drives with the A-Balance Golf Tee. We also take a tour of Kazakhstan using the Borat Travel Guide, hit the town gumshoe-style in the Quiksilver Ignighted Fedora, and keep our pockets toasty with the Zippo Hand Warmer. Finally, we try and fit in on Wall Street with Bull & Bear Cufflinks, enjoy some paranormal activity with the Poltergeist 25th Anniversary Edition DVD, and simplify our table settings with the 5 in Uno Glasses.
