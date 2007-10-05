Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

This week at Uncrate: We do some droid decorating with Yumi Modal Statues, serve up some dogs from the Waring Pro Hot-Dog Griller, and wash them down with some fresh beer from the Heineken DraughtKeg.
We also bring an urban feel to the dinner table with the Stoplight Pendant Lamp, relive the summer's biggest laughs with Knocked Up - Unrated Collector's Edition, and get ready for Jack O' Lantern season with the Van Vacter Pumpkin Knife. Finally, we impress our dinner guests with some cheap-but-great MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir, get literal with the HANG Wall Hooks, and catch some Z's on the Clip Bed.