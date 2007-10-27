Our man Richard Blakeley went down to the Apple store and interrogated New Yorkers about the new OS (huh? Apple's got a new OS?). It seems that people actually know about Leopard, even though they're not exactly sure what it does. We just hope the new FEEENDER improvements help that poor man with his FEEENDER. Video by Richard Blakeley
Man on the Street: Are Normal People Looking Forward to Leopard?
