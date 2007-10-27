Man Buried With Mobile, But Now They're Digging Him Up

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

deadguy_cellphone.jpgOld man Banjeglav was so god-awful addicted to his phone and text messaging that he told his son to bury him with the thing. So when he died recently, that's just what his son did. Only problem was, Banjeglav's 10-year-old grandson snatched the phone out of the dead man's rigor mortis-frozen clutches between funeral and burial, removed the SIM card and placed the phone back with no one the wiser. He told daddy about it later, though, and that where the story really starts getting weird.

They're going to dig up the dead guy and return that SIM card to its slot in the phone that'll reside with his dead body in that casket for all eternity. I got news for you, folks. The guy is dead. His text messages will be unremarkable, nay, nonexistent. Can you hear me now? [Jewish Bugle, via CrunchGear]

