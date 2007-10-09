Make Mountain Dew Glow in the Dark Like a Lightning Bug

This video tries to make you think that all you have to do is mix a bit of Mountain Dew with a few innocent household chemicals, and you get yourself the equivalent of a lightning bug, or maybe even a neon light. Is this real? We can't tell how bright this really is, but it's just another example of better living through chemistry. And we mean that in a good way. But is it safe? Chemists and experts, do tell us if this works, and if so, how? [YouTube, via CrunchGear]