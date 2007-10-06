I found the skull-poundingly monotonous drum beat combined with a complete lack of voiceover and "oh my, you're dumb, home viewer" finger-pointing a teensy bit annoying. But! It's super easy to follow and it looks simple enough to build your own ghetto stun gun, so much so that I might whip my own up to put my four-year-old cousin in place when she's bothering me by acting like a small child. [Metacafe]
Make a "Fun" Stun Gun for Under 10 Bucks
