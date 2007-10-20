Attach this magnetic sextet of colorful 1.5-inch shot glasses to their included stainless steel tray, and the conical vessels stay put even if you hold the tray upside down. At first we thought there was some magical way to hold the contained liquid in place while the glasses were held upside down, too, but what do you want for $24.99? [Home WetBar, via 7 Gadgets]
Magnetic Shot Glasses Stay Put Even When You're Sloshed
