Mac-O-Lanterns Put the 'E' Back In Halloween

Sure, there have been Apple/Halloween mashups lately, but these Mac-o-Lanterns steal the show as far as I'm concerned. With the creative use of spray paint, some epoxy paste, and a little photoshop work, the guys over at Bad Banana Blog took an old Mac Classic and gave it new life as holiday decor. I'll be expecting Old St. Mac to rear his head when December rolls around. Check out more photos here. [Gadget Lab via Tuaw via Bad Banana Blog]