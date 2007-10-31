MacBook Pro Is the Fastest Windows Vista Notebook

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

mbprowind.jpgLooking for a shiny new notebook to slap your shiny new Windows Vista on that'll run it all super snappy and buttery smooth? According to PC World's tests, the fastest Windows Vista notebook this year is (or ever): the MacBook Pro. Yeah, it makes throw up in my mouth a little bit before forcing me to contemplate succumbing to Apple's siren song. Anyway, for the record, its WorldBench 6 Beta 2 score of 88 bests Gateway's E-265M by one point, making it the king of Windows on the road, at least for now. It's just a little sad, that's all. [PC World]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

