Looking for a shiny new notebook to slap your shiny new Windows Vista on that'll run it all super snappy and buttery smooth? According to PC World's tests, the fastest Windows Vista notebook this year is (or ever): the MacBook Pro. Yeah, it makes throw up in my mouth a little bit before forcing me to contemplate succumbing to Apple's siren song. Anyway, for the record, its WorldBench 6 Beta 2 score of 88 bests Gateway's E-265M by one point, making it the king of Windows on the road, at least for now. It's just a little sad, that's all. [PC World]
MacBook Pro Is the Fastest Windows Vista Notebook
