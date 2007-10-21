Do you own two Macbooks? Would you like to reconstruct a Pelican crossing? You could line them up against each other for said effect. However, if you want the Pelican crossing effect specifically on the keyboard area, you will have to switch all of the keys around. Why would anyone do this? We can't say, but does the result make us feel queasy? Yes. Still, it does remind us of our crazy mad Chess skills. Don't test us; we'll have our bishop at E3 before you can say, "It wasn't that impressive this year. Checkmate? I lose." [Apple Macbok]
Macbook Mod Ends Up as Apple's Chess Board
