Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lumenlab Q42, the Hybrid HDTV and PC

lumenlab_q42.jpgLumenlab thinks it's come up with the solution for that computer/TV set conundrum playing itself out on home theatres across the globe with the Q42, a 42-inch 1080p flat panel with a PC hidden inside. At just 3 inches deep, the all-in-one unit's PC has a terabyte of hard disk storage, 2GB of RAM and an Intel Core Duo processor.

To make it easier to hook it up to your network, Lumenlab's proprietary Hotwire powerline networking is on board, keeping wiring to a minimum. However, there's no info about whether there's HDMI inputs for your other components. It looks like its home theater-friendly, though, with its fanless design. We'd just like to know if it's price-friendly, because there's no info about that or ship date yet. [Lumenlab, via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles