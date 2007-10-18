LOLpols: the Greens get down with LOLkids in election 07

"DOOD IM IN UR MARGINLS, STEELING UR VOTEZ!!!"

The Greens blog had an idea to call for some political LOLcats-style images, and the idea has started to spread pretty quick around the election scene - hooray for something that isn't just same old, same old "debate or not" boredom! For LOLcats afficionados, a lot of the stuff appearing in the Flickr pool set up for the occasion (LOL pols) doesn't adhere to the more tried and true LOLformula, there are some gooduns in the mix. But I'm sure the Giz AU crew could throw some crackers in there to challenge the current mediocrity? Go on. Do your worst, then drop a link in the comments.

[LOLpols Flickr Pool via Greens Blog via Defamer]