Lockheed Martin's scored a $2 million DARPA contract to develop the One Shot System, which will crunch data on and compensate for wind conditions so snipers can peg targets from further away, even during typhoon season. A prototype's at least 9 months away, but Kotaku will be getting an eyeful of our own One Shot System when we snipe their faces off later this week. [PR Newswire, Flickr]
Lockheed Martin One Shot Sniper System: One Shot, One Kill
