These Lobies are probably the worst idea we've heard in a while. They're made for people who don't like having earbuds inside their ears, but still want to use earbuds for headphones. It wraps around hte earbuds and over your ear, essentially turning your earbuds into over-the-ear earphones that you can buy right now. The only reason why someone would use this is if they had some $300 Shure headphones that they don't want to get rid of, but the mere fact that you stick the headphones into some kind of cushioned gel surely reduces sound quality to a point where you can't tell anyway. But we can't say for certain unless we test them for ourselves. [MyLobie via Yahoo]
Lobie Ear Things Hold Earbuds Outside Ears
