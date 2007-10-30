The "Living Dead Dolls" Sadie Pencil Sharpener is a favourite of artist and sharpener aficionado Matthew James Taylor —and it doesn't take much to see why. Insert a pencil into her eye socket and watch her regurgitate the shavings at the push of a button. It is tons of wholesome fun for the well adjusted adult. You can have one of your own for as little as $2.99 when they become available. [Product Page and MJT via Neatorama]
Living Dead Dolls Pencil Sharpener Will Haunt Your Dreams
