Liquid-Cooled PS3 For Running Silent But Deadly

If wielding your Heavenly Sword means cranking up the AC and opening all the windows, you might want to take a page from this dude's book: he is building a liquid cooling system for his PS3 that currently brings the system temperature down to about 90 degrees Fahrenheit at full power, and runs "almost dead silent." [PlayStation.com Forums]
Thanks, Mike!
