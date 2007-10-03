Linux Based Palm OS Pushed Out to End of Year '08

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

PalmLogo.pngYesterday during Palm's Q1-08 Conference call, CEO Ed Colligan dropped some tidbits about their release schedule for the Linux-based Palm OS

"[The Palm Centro]team is now totally focused on delivering our next generation platform, which we expect to have available by the end of the next calendar year."

By the end of 2008? Are you serious? This OS needs to be out right now, not a year from now. Hopefully with the addition of the Centro & Foleo team they will be able to get it out the door a little faster. [Palm Info Center]

