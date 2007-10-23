Linksys Outs Long Awaited WRT600N Router and WPC600N PC Card for Notebooks

It's been a long time in the making, but Linksys is finally officially pulling the shroud off of the Ultra RangePlus line, including its dual-band draft-N/A/B/G router, the $280 WRT600N, and its $100 PC-card companion, WPC600N. The highlights:

• Two bands means traditional products can connect on the crowded 2.4GHz network while newer high-bandwidth products like Linksys' DMA2100 and DMA2200 can pull streaming HD video from your PC with relatively less interference.

• Linksys Easy Link Adviser for Windows computers gives visual instructions and step-by-step setup. It also has a feature to migrate older devices to the new router.

• Storage Link USB 2.0 jack lets you turn any external drive into networked storage by plugging it into the WRT600N.

Linksys Optimises Digital Media Streaming with Ultra RangePlus Dual-Band Wireless-N Gigabit Router and PC Card WRT600N and WPC600N deliver on promise of Wireless-N by enabling the simultaneous use of multiple wireless spectrums IRVINE, Calif., - Oct. 23, 2007 - Linksys, a Division of Cisco, the leading provider of VoIP, wireless and networking hardware for the consumer and small business environments, today announced Ultra RangePlus, its new premium line of home networking products. Ultra RangePlus is a family of products for consumers who are looking to maximize both the performance and range of their wireless networks1. The first available products from the family are the Ultra RangePlus Dual-Band Wireless-N Gigabit Router (WRT600N) and the Ultra RangePlus Dual-Band Wireless-N Notebook Adapter (WPC600N). Greater Wireless Network Coverage The WRT600N is designed to transmit simultaneously in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless spectrums to provide greater wireless network coverage and transmission speeds. Consumers can connect their traditional wireless networking devices, such as PCs, VoiceOverIP products, and printers, to the WRT600N in the 2.4 GHz spectrum, while utilizing the additional 5 GHz spectrum to optimise the performance of latency-sensitive devices like Media Center Extenders, Set Top Boxes, or gaming PCs "Simultaneous Dual-band Wireless-N is an important technology as consumers continue to move more entertainment content throughout the Connected Home," said Mani Dhillon, director, product marketing, Linksys Consumer Business Organization. "The 5 GHz spectrum is less crowded, offers more channels, and is less prone to interference from neighbouring networks, allowing advanced applications like streaming HDTV to rooms throughout a home to become a reality." Linksys Easy Link Advisor Linksys Easy Link Advisor (LELA) is included with the WRT600N to help consumers install and manage their home networks. LELA takes the consumer on an uncomplicated, illustrated journey toward secure home network setup without the need for knowledge of technical jargon such as SSID, MAC address, or WPA. The user simply launches the application on their PC and follows the instructions that include adding PCs, enabling security, and automatic mapping of the newly created network. Devices, such as network printers, IP cameras, or network attached storage, that may have been present on previously installed wireless networks can be easily migrated to the newly created Ultra RangePlus-based network using LELA. To further empower the consumer, LELA also includes troubleshooting tools and a easy-to-read list of all network information, including IP addresses and connection status. Storage Link With Storage Link, USB 2.0 storage devices, including inexpensive external USB drives, can become networked attached storage by simply plugging into the WRT600N. The contents of a connected drive can be accessed by anyone allowed access to the network without the installation of any custom software, making StorageLink the ideal solution for sharing files, digital music, videos, or pictures. For digital entertainment, its always-on media server functionality enables users to stream digital media to any UPnP-enabled digital media adaptor without the use of a PC. Pricing and Availability Both the WRT600N and WPC600N are available now through Linksys e-commerce resellers at estimated street prices of $US279.99 and $US99.99 respectively. Additional Ultra RangePlus products, including USB and ExpressCard adapters will be available in the first quarter of 2008 from retail, direct response, and VAR partners.

