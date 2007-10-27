Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Limited Edition White PlayStation 2 Bundle Dated for Nov. 4th

PopGI.jpgA limited edition SingStar PlayStation 2 bundle, which we told you about before, is set to hit the mainstream by November 4th. The pack will contain an exclusive ceramic white PlayStation 2 (previously a Japan exclusive model), the complete SingStar Pop game and two microphones. The package will retail at US$149.99 and if you don't have enough ceramic white gear in your life, this is the way to go. [Playstation.Blog]

AU: Haven't we had this version available in Australia for, like, months? All year? The US isn't much of a SingStar market, so I guess they get the dregs on this one. Or I could just be very confused. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles