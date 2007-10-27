Limited Edition White PlayStation 2 Bundle Dated for Nov. 4th

A limited edition SingStar PlayStation 2 bundle, which we told you about before, is set to hit the mainstream by November 4th. The pack will contain an exclusive ceramic white PlayStation 2 (previously a Japan exclusive model), the complete SingStar Pop game and two microphones. The package will retail at US$149.99 and if you don't have enough ceramic white gear in your life, this is the way to go. [Playstation.Blog]

AU: Haven't we had this version available in Australia for, like, months? All year? The US isn't much of a SingStar market, so I guess they get the dregs on this one. Or I could just be very confused.