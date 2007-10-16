Like Lego: New Block Tokyo Tower Lights Up and Transforms your Life

Japanese toy firm Gakken has brought out a light-up version of the Tokyo Tower for you to build. And if you don't fancy having a 3'4" red and white version of Godzilla's favourite phallic object owning a piece of your floor, then you can always turn the waffle-shaped bricks into three other things: A hot-air balloon, bridge or skyscraper, although none of these are quite as fabulous as an illuminated Tokyo landmark. It costs 7,875Â¥, which is around $65. [Gakken Toys via Kilian-Nakamura]