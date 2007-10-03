Lightning Round: Nyko Charge Station 360 Dual Port Xbox 360 Controller Chargers

The Gadget: Nyko's Charge Station 360, which has been around for a while, but is just the thing that new Xbox 360 owners (who got in during Halo fever) need to keep two controller battery packs charged simultaneously. Plus, it even comes with two free battery packs; which cost $12 each when sold separately.

The Price: $29 (includes rechargeable packs)

The Verdict: The Charge Station is super useful for charging multiple packs overnight. And since it comes with two, you can use one in your controller and charge another at the same time, swapping back and forth when necessary. And if you do a lot of multiplayer, you can charge two overnight to ensure you're always ready to go. The fact that it includes two battery packs, which cost almost as much it does when sold separately, makes this a definite buy for new 360 owners. New Xbox 360 owners should take a look. [Nyko]