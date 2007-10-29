Lightning Round: Blue Aurora DragonLasers Pointer

The Gadget: A hand held laser that ditches your stereotypical red and green for a blue diode. It's claimed to be the worlds' most powerful blue laser pointer (models vary).

The Verdict: When most gadget nerds think lasers, they think scary, techie gear. But everything from the Aurora's pen-like casing to its lack of warning labels and bundled goggles makes the Aurora more classy than scary. The catch: The good news is that you can use this laser during your next board meeting without blinding your colleagues. The bad news is that you can use this laser during your next board meeting without blinding your colleagues. Here's a totally unfair comparison against a $380 Wicked Laser 95mW Nexus model, just to show you the difference in scale with the 5-9mW blue laser brightness of this $830 Aurora.

The Verdict Part II: We tried the Aurora outside at night, and we could barely make out the blue laser streak shooting for the sky. So unless you are a hardcore laser aficionado or have particular love for the colour blue, we think you'll have more fun with brighter, deadlier lasers in different colours for the $479.99 to $1400 you would otherwise spend on an Aurora (DragonLaser's top 125mW green laser runs only $399.99). Then again, blue is so pretty...just as we'd always pictured our lightsaber... [dragonlasers]