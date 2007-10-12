Lightning Lamp Is The Perfect Backdrop For The USS Enterprise

Furniture designer Yodo Kurosawa's "lightning lamp" or "reflector lamp" is a unique fixture that uses a film to reflect light from a halogen lamp to create a trippy effect on the ceiling above. It's certainly an interesting lamp, but it makes for an even better backdrop for the USS Enterprise model I know you have lying around in your room somewhere. Warning: may freak you out when you're high. [Yodo Kurosawa via TWBE]