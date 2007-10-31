LG Touch Design Combines iPhone and Palm Foleo

This design for the LG Touch seems interesting if just for the fact that they took a bunch of different technologies and shoved them into one piece of gear. The Touch looks like a Prada-ish phone on the outside, but takes the iPhone's touchscreen capabilities and combines them with a dockable base reminiscent of the now-cancelled Palm Foleo. There's even extra functionality like dual LCD displays on the edges and neon green connectors for the earbuds, remotes and headsets. It's definitely cool looking, but definitely unlikely to be made any time soon. [Yanko Design]