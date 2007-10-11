Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG Shows Rolex Phone Concept

lg_rolex_equals_huh.jpgAttention Rolex shoppers: LG was demonstrating its concept mobile phones to a few select journalists in Asia, and according to Tech Digest, one of the handsets was

"basically a phone with a Rolex watch face embedded in the casing. Rolex buffs would certainly approve—the phone had a luxurious leathery exterior, and looked reassuringly expensive."

Add that to the Prada phone also from LG, gold-plated iPhone, solid gold iPods, and all the Swarovski crystals we've seen over the past couple of years, and it's all way more than any one rich bitch can handle.

But still, we're big Rolex fans, and can't wait to see this one. We're just hoping it won't cost $20,000 like that Rolex day-date with the President bracelet we've been eyeing.

Too bad those journos didn't snap a pic or two of the LG Rolex concept phone, which LG wasn't saying would actually be produced or not. LG reps weren't even saying whether Rolex cooperated with them or not when designing the thing. [Tech Digest]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles