LG Shine Wood (Not Actually Made of Wood)

The LG Shine Wood LG-LB2500H, by all logical reason, should be made of wood. And while the Wood does sport a fine wood grain, users will be saddened to realise that no trees were killed in the making of this phone or its painted visage.

Other than that, this Korea-only phone sports goodies you will never be worthy of (like DMB television, an electronic dictionary and the near-magnetic attraction of pretty Korean models). Check out that phone on the right. It's like, "These leaves just adore me." [LG via I4U]