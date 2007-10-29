Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG Shine Wood (Not Actually Made of Wood)

113864.jpgThe LG Shine Wood LG-LB2500H, by all logical reason, should be made of wood. And while the Wood does sport a fine wood grain, users will be saddened to realise that no trees were killed in the making of this phone or its painted visage.

Other than that, this Korea-only phone sports goodies you will never be worthy of (like DMB television, an electronic dictionary and the near-magnetic attraction of pretty Korean models). 113862.jpgCheck out that phone on the right. It's like, "These leaves just adore me." [LG via I4U]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles