Lex LED Illuminates Your Bike Wheels With Custom Messages

If you are one of those people who gets off on riding their bike to work while everyone else sits in traffic, you will love this Lex LED attachment. Why? Because, if you have Windows XP, 2000, or Vista you can type in a personalised message in English, Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji using the included software and then transfer the message to the Lex via USB. Imagine all of the fun you can have riding along the traffic with the words "suck it" flashing on your bike spokes. Warning: may result in road rage related injury. [Product Page via Everything USB]