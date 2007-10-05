Rumour has it that Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard is going to be shipping in just a few weeks on Friday, October 26th. Although this is not very surprising, given that when Apple picks a release month it usually uses the entire month, and then every version of OS X, since 10.3, has been released on a Friday. Which leads you to believe the most likely date is Friday, October 26th. [AppleInsder]
Leopard to Ship on October 26th?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.