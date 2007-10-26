David over at Ars points out that Apple's removed references to the iPhone inside the 300 new features page under their Mac OS X section. Where before you could see a section detailing how Notes would sync from your iPhone into Mail.app's Notes, now you just get a small description of what Mail's Notes can do. No iPhone in sight. Was this removed because it's not in the final, released version of Leopard as we pointed out in the liveblog? It seems that way. Though, if it's a feature that they were working on, you can pretty much bet that it'll make its way into your computer sooner or later. [Ars Technica]
Leopard Loses iPhone Note Syncing
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.