Leopard Loses iPhone Note Syncing

David over at Ars points out that Apple's removed references to the iPhone inside the 300 new features page under their Mac OS X section. Where before you could see a section detailing how Notes would sync from your iPhone into Mail.app's Notes, now you just get a small description of what Mail's Notes can do. No iPhone in sight. Was this removed because it's not in the final, released version of Leopard as we pointed out in the liveblog? It seems that way. Though, if it's a feature that they were working on, you can pretty much bet that it'll make its way into your computer sooner or later. [Ars Technica]