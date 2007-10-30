Lenovo's previously Asia-only Y-series notebooks just crossed the Bering Strait and landed in the US, bringing both facial recognition, a 1.3-megapixel webcam, and a special Shuttle Center control that lets you play back music and movies without booting the main system. Underneath these special features are pretty standard-issue equipment for a laptop around $735: 1.46GHz Pentium, Vista, 1GB Memory, 14.1-inch display, 160GB hard drive, and DVD burner. You can get a little beefier by buying from Office Depot and getting a 1.66GHz Core 2 Duo and 2GB memory, which costs $900. [Lenovo via Electronista]
Lenovo Y410 Notebook Has Facial Recognition, Special Media Playback
