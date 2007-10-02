LED/Laser Flashlight: You Want Power? Talk to the Hand

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

brando_flashlight_front.jpgHere's the perfect flashlight for those candlelight presentations you'll be giving to all the other heathens after the apocalypse. The lasers/LED combo flashlight requires no batteries whatsoever, and gets all of its power from your squeezing hand. Remember those fake ray guns you played with when you were a kid? Except for the sound effects, this is pretty much the same thing. The laser pointer light is on top, and then there are two LEDs underneath. Just don't point it at the cops—even though it costs just $10, a weapon's a weapon in the eyes of the law. [Brando]

