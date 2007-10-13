Ars got their nerdtastic mitts on an Xbox 360 Arcade product shot—the new 360 version we detailed for you yesterday. There's not much else to say other than look at the picture, but you'll notice that the 360 Arcade's DVD drive is the same gimpy white as the Core's, instead of the majestic silver like the Platinum's. [Ars Technica]
Leaked Xbox 360 Arcade Product Shot
