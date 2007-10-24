Leaked SlingCatcher Packaging Shots Reveal Specs?

Almost a year after catching wind of the SlingCatcher, The Tomo Report claims to have laid its on hands on pictures of the final packaging, which happens to splay the device's specs. According to the box, it'll require an HDTV, along with a USB 2.0 HDD or memory stick if you want to use SlingSync. It supports a ridiculous number of formats: WMV, MPEG- 2, MPEG-4, H.264 and Xvid for video, and MP2, MP3, WMA, AAC, AC3 and PCM for audio, plus a number of containers. Naturally, the close-up showing the specs is blurry, the first sign of a fake, so take this with some Morton Table Salt. Peep the other two shots post-jump.

[The Tomo Report]