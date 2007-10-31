We've certainly seen some ludicrous hot tubs with gigantic TVs attached before, but this "Extreme Spa" seems to be gunning for nuance rather than hitting you over the head with a gigantic screen. It's got a modest 17-inch LCD screen installed which is connected to a Sony sound system, Boss controls, and a DVD player. It also has such niceties as a towel warmer, LED-equipped headrests, and fancy underwater lights. Sure, there's no 60-inch TV attached, but come on, that wouldn't even be that cool. Although for $16,000, you might expect something that over-the-top. [Product Page via Crave]
LCD-Equipped Hot Tub Goes for the Subtle Luxuries
