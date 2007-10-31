LCD-Equipped Hot Tub Goes for the Subtle Luxuries

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

extremespa.jpgWe've certainly seen some ludicrous hot tubs with gigantic TVs attached before, but this "Extreme Spa" seems to be gunning for nuance rather than hitting you over the head with a gigantic screen. It's got a modest 17-inch LCD screen installed which is connected to a Sony sound system, Boss controls, and a DVD player. It also has such niceties as a towel warmer, LED-equipped headrests, and fancy underwater lights. Sure, there's no 60-inch TV attached, but come on, that wouldn't even be that cool. Although for $16,000, you might expect something that over-the-top. [Product Page via Crave]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

