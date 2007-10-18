The LavaGlow wireless controller is a new PS3 peripheral going for pizazz. Filled with liquid—not real lava as advertised—LEDs glow to successfully simulate hot magma in your hands (the controller comes in red, white and blue, so you might also be holding a blizzard and...uhh...tidal wave). Yes, this may be the worst peripheral we've seen in some time. But our real issue is that it doesn't operate on the PS3s open Bluetooth channel, instead opting for 2.4Hz RF. Yes, prepare for dongles and yet another cheap peripheral maker screwing many consumers without them even realizing life could be better. Now you're playing with lava! [product via businesswire]