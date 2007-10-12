For those of us who lack, how do you say "internal buttocks insulation," we now have a new way to fight those cold metal bleachers during football season that will actually last the entire game—Lava Buns. Just place the Lava Buns pad in the microwave for a measly three minutes, and you've got yourself six full hours of rectum-roasting fun. And it doesn't end there, for those of you in the sun belt it can also be left in the freezer to be used as an anal-air conditioner. Finally butts everywhere can sit comfortably no matter the temperature. [Product Dose]
Lava Buns Warm Your Tooshie for Six Hours
