Lamborghini Artwork Makes Us Weak at the Knees

Q. Is it possible to make a Lamborghini even more badass than it is by default? A. Apparently so. Check out the absolutely jaw-dropping, ink-inspired, mother of all things holy and artistic on four wheels.

This super car was spotted by Necromanc and was posted up on his blog today. It is not clear if the vehicle itself had been tuned up to match the phenomenal intricate designs on the exterior, but who cares? It is a Lamborghini. It has the best damn paint job, ever. It is freaking smashing and it goes without saying, but we will anyway; we want it so bad it hurts. [Necromanc]