We have just realised our lives are far from complete. Please do not be shocked, we also thought blogging for a living was the abstract definition of self-completion. Apparently not, the Robo Hopper, an RC flying robot fashioned like our lovable buddy Asimo, has made us realise we need a flying robot/astronaut toy to complete us.The little spaceman is, an impressively small, 6" in height and the package includes a 2.4GHz 2-channel transmitter. The device will run on four alkaline batteries and will be available in time for Christmas festivities this year for 10,290 yen ($89.80). If we can't go to the moon, at least our radio controlled brethren can live our dreams for us—fly, little fella. Fly! [ Product Page via Sci Fi Tech]
Kyosho's Robo Hopper Hops into Our Faces, Pectorals and Hearts
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.