Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Klikk Camera Stand Is a Must for Our Maldives Vacation

klikk.jpgAddy and I are going to the Maldives next week to scuba dive, and we are already packing stuff for it. Dive computers, underwater cameras, waterproof GPS and even one of these Klikk thingies, an almost-flat camera stand that can rotate up and down 18 degrees. There are two models to support different compacts and DSLRs. Available in black and cherry red for $21, it's almost flat and made of "indestructible ABS." This means it's very light and, if you get enough of them, you can build your own personal Ultron.klikk-red.jpg

klikk-black.jpg

[Klikk via Popgadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles