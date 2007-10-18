Klikk Camera Stand Is a Must for Our Maldives Vacation

Addy and I are going to the Maldives next week to scuba dive, and we are already packing stuff for it. Dive computers, underwater cameras, waterproof GPS and even one of these Klikk thingies, an almost-flat camera stand that can rotate up and down 18 degrees. There are two models to support different compacts and DSLRs . Available in black and cherry red for $21, it's almost flat and made of "indestructible ABS." This means it's very light and, if you get enough of them, you can build your own personal Ultron.

