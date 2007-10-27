If you're among a select few with well-lined pockets (that you don't want jangling) and have already placed yourself on the "reserve" list, for $300 and copies of the six keys you want slotted, the slick key consolidator, Keyport Slide, can be yours in silver, black, pink or blue. That's right, they've shifted from pretty picture to production, but they're only pumping out 5,000 for the first run. Since the "first" set is "limited edition" you'll probably be able to pick up subsequent runs for vastly cheaper. Or you could just tie your keys together with some yarn [NOTCOT via BB Gadgets] .
Keyport Slides Into Production; Pocket Noise OCD Types Rejoice
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.