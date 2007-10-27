Keyport Slides Into Production; Pocket Noise OCD Types Rejoice

If you're among a select few with well-lined pockets (that you don't want jangling) and have already placed yourself on the "reserve" list, for $300 and copies of the six keys you want slotted, the slick key consolidator, Keyport Slide, can be yours in silver, black, pink or blue. That's right, they've shifted from pretty picture to production, but they're only pumping out 5,000 for the first run. Since the "first" set is "limited edition" you'll probably be able to pick up subsequent runs for vastly cheaper. Or you could just tie your keys together with some yarn [NOTCOT via BB Gadgets] .