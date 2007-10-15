Samsung has unveiled a hybrid flash camcorder, the VM-DX10, at KES2007. As well as boasting a curvy bod, the camera has 4GB memory, 26 x zoom, a 2.7-inch touch-panel LCD screen, 3D Noise Reduction Filter technology, Hyper Image Stabiliser feature and quick start function. Available in black or white, it should be out in Korea next month for around $860 (700,000KRW.) [Aving]
Hybrid Flash Camcorder from Samsung will Hit Korea in November
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.