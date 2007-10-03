Being as into tea as the British folks this Kenwood Response Kettle was made for, we're definitely looking forward to marveling at its colour-changing capabilities. Not only is it a container to keep water from spilling all over the place while you heat it, the exterior actually shifts from blue (cool) to red (hot) while it's being heated. Plus, it also has the option for shutting down when it gets to 80 degrees, which is supposedly the perfect temperature for coffee and herbal tea. Only available in the UK for now. [KenwoodWorld via ChipChick via Apartment Therapy via PopGadget]
Kenwood Response Kettle Changes Colour As it Heats
