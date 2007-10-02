Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Keep Your Unborn Baby Radiation Free With MummyWraps

mummywrapblocker.jpgThe MummyWrap is a stretchy shirt designed for pregnant moms to protect their unborn babies from electromagnetic radiation (EMR). It works by utilizing a special fabric called Swiss Shield that blocks out the EMR or "electro-smog," as they call it. Now all of the gadgety moms out there can keep on using their cellphones and Wi-Fi without fear. Of course the MummyWrap will also greatly reduce the chances that their kid will retain any kind of radiation-based superhero abilities as well. [Textually.org]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles