The MummyWrap is a stretchy shirt designed for pregnant moms to protect their unborn babies from electromagnetic radiation (EMR). It works by utilizing a special fabric called Swiss Shield that blocks out the EMR or "electro-smog," as they call it. Now all of the gadgety moms out there can keep on using their cellphones and Wi-Fi without fear. Of course the MummyWrap will also greatly reduce the chances that their kid will retain any kind of radiation-based superhero abilities as well. [Textually.org]
Keep Your Unborn Baby Radiation Free With MummyWraps
