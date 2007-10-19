Keep Your Lunch Fresh With the Power of NASA Technology

According to the product page, the Franklin Digital Cooler uses "a tiny NASA microchip" that allows the device to go from "hot to freezing cold in a matter of minutes." So, theoretically, you can keep you hot dishes hot and your cold dishes cold when traveling. There is even an LED thermometer and thermostat that allows the user to set the exact temperature, and a car adaptor kit to keep things fresh—even on long drives. Let's just hope that NASA builds their cooler microchip better than they build their shuttles. The last thing I need is a piece of foam or something breaking off and smacking me in the face while I'm driving. Available for $49.95. [Product Page via TRFJ]