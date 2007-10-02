Kaws Darth Vader Unboxed

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

DARTHKAWSVADER01.jpgNot all of you loved the Kaws Darth Vader when it was first announced, but for those of you that did, Toys R Evil dug up some great new shots. According to the toy blog, only 500-1,000 were made, and they were selling for $150 exclusively at Kaws' Original Fake store in Tokyo. In any case, the final product came out looking pretty slick. More pics over at InstincToy and Tomm's Blog. [Toys R Evil] KAWS_BOX01.jpg kawsvader.jpg

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

