Kaws Darth Vader Unboxed

Not all of you loved the Kaws Darth Vader when it was first announced, but for those of you that did, Toys R Evil dug up some great new shots. According to the toy blog, only 500-1,000 were made, and they were selling for $150 exclusively at Kaws' Original Fake store in Tokyo. In any case, the final product came out looking pretty slick. More pics over at InstincToy and Tomm's Blog. [Toys R Evil]