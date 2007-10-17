Kangaroom's Stackable Console Storage Holds Games, Consoles

We've been fans of Kangaroom's cord organizers for a while, so their newest Game Console Storage units seems like they're just the thing to keep your gaming neat and organized without a large entertainment center. Not only does the unit hold one standard-sized console (not sure if the Xbox 360 or PS3 can fit in there though) it also holds 37 games and a couple controllers. If you have multiple consoles, you can even stack multiple Console Storage units on top of each other to form your own Captain Planet-game storage area. $40 for the console storage unit and $80 for the storage unit plus game cabinet. [Kangaroom Storage]