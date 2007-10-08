Kanagawa Institute of Technology Develops Robot Suit, Fuels Superhero Fantasies

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

robotsuitgi.jpgThe Kanagawa Institute of Technology has developed a robotic suit that will aid in the care of elderly individuals who need physical support. The suit, showcased at a trade show in Japan this week, is intended to help personal caregivers lift those they look after, whilst reducing the strain on themselves. The unit takes around 10 minutes to equip properly, is very large and weighs in at 66 pounds. The suit enables potential superheroes to lift a 100Kg mass as if it were 50Kg. For those of you who are not strong at mathematics, that is a 50% decrease in the effective mass!It is hoped the outfit will be worked into a solution that will be made available in all homes, to aid with various domestic tasks and/or sex games. [Yahoo News via Raw Feed]

