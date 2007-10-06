JVC Builds 180Hz LCD That Makes 120Hz LCDs Look Like Chumps

Motion blur is a problem in LCDs, and until now, the best solution was 120Hz processing: double the frames, and the blur tends to subside. JVC looked at the situation and said, if doubling works okay, then how 'bout we triple it? This week, at CEATEC, the result was on display. Little is known about this smooth operator—which is a 768-line 720p set and probably just a little bit warm to the touch—but my guess is we're going to be hearing a lot more about 180Hz in the months to come. [Tech-On]