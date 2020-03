The Quantum Leap meets Early Edition flavor of NBC's Journeyman makes it a pretty fantastic show with just two episodes in the can and the third airing tonight. But what's with the blatant iPhone product placement?

It's almost a character in itself, allowing the guy to Google Finder-spydeR stuff on the go, check to see what year he's in by seeing if he has reception, and show off to people in the past. Seriously, people would look at him like a space man from the future if he showed that off. Speaking of product placement, what are some of the worst tech-product placement offenses of recent memory? Something along the lines of Jack Bauer triggering a bomb with a Treo.