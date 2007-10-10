The DivX connected platform, which we had a hands-on with back in August, may just get an injection of Joost internet video. DivX founder stated that their two companies were working together to enhance DivX connected—which already lets you stream music, photos and video from your computer—to add a Joost plug-in by the time the platform launches in November. No specific details are known, but unless Joost gets much more content, it still doesn't compare to broadcast or cable. [Pocket Lint]
Joost, DivX Working Together For DivX Connected Content
